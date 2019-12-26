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Multiple Sclerosis Symptom Muscle Weakness Explanation 002
Weltansicht
Weltansicht
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16 views • December 26, 2019
* muscle weakness
changes in gait to compensate for loss of muscle strength
toe drag, foot drop vaulting, hip hike or trunk lean

types of treatments
* ster-oid treatments
* new study showed weekly doses — rather than daily ones — promote muscle repair.
* interferon beta therapy
* Your body makes its own interferons (a protein) to dampen down inflammation. Beta interferons are all placed, many with a 'pen
* plasma exchange
* plasma could have certain proteins that are attacking their own body
* glatiramer acetate (Co-paxone)
* Long term evidence, from people on glatiramer acetate for years, shows its effect is much bigger than 'modest' if you start it early on in your MS.
* muscle relaxants
* Zana-flex (ti-zan-idine) is a muscle relaxant that slows the activity of the CNS to instantly relieve muscle spasms
My Merch Store - buy funny MS or Andy Bailey related t-shirts
https://msvideodiary.com
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