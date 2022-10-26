Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Controversy over Testimonies to Ministers 475
8 views
channel image
goldenbowlstudiessa
Published a month ago |

Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on the deception from the leading brethren in Testimonies to Ministers 475.

Aims of the study is to answer the following:

 

Why so much confusion over a simple statement?

Is the statement talking about sister White and her ministry?

Are Adventists the prophesied Elijah?

Has this prophecy already been fulfilled?

 

https://upa7.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TM-475-DERobinson-reply-1965.pdf

https://upa7.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TM-475-reply-ALWhite-1957.pdf

https://upa7.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TM475-DADelafield-reply-1957.pdf

 

Our Channels for Laodicea

https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

 

GoldenBowl Studies

https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Sigh And Cry SA

https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c

Youtube -GoldenBowlStudies

https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4

 

https://youtu.be/sce8Uc9AW1Q

https://www.brighteon.com/62589ca4-c1d4-475c-96c8-86f0bc61694e

 

Visit our websites

www.whyperish.org

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za

upa7.org

 

 

Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263

Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304

Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672

UPA7.org-MAL: [email protected] ph: (+265) 99 006 3328

UPA7.org-Zam ph: [email protected] ph: (+260) 97 931 5282

Keywords
bible prophecyend timestithingseventh day adventistspirit of prophecyezekiel 9144 000ellen whitelaodiceamodern israelpresent truthtm 475sigh and crymeat in due seasonwhy do we kill the prophetsa call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchgods true churchleading brethren deceptionscontroversy over testimonies to ministers page 475

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket