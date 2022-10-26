Controversy over Testimonies to Ministers 475

Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on the deception from the leading brethren in Testimonies to Ministers 475.

Aims of the study is to answer the following:

Why so much confusion over a simple statement?

Is the statement talking about sister White and her ministry?

Are Adventists the prophesied Elijah?

Has this prophecy already been fulfilled?

https://upa7.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TM-475-DERobinson-reply-1965.pdf

https://upa7.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TM-475-reply-ALWhite-1957.pdf

https://upa7.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TM475-DADelafield-reply-1957.pdf

Our Channels for Laodicea

https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks

https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCry94PUZ9a4eX2ocauz5iSg/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry

GoldenBowl Studies

https://www.brighteon.com/9bcd3612-f636-4c7c-958b-cb9075512cca

Sigh And Cry SA

https://www.brighteon.com/957b5b11-b16b-48c1-936b-8a5b081f707c

Youtube -GoldenBowlStudies

https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4

https://youtu.be/sce8Uc9AW1Q

https://www.brighteon.com/62589ca4-c1d4-475c-96c8-86f0bc61694e

Visit our websites

www.whyperish.org

www.whyperish.org

www.upa7.co.za

upa7.org

Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263

Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304

Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672

UPA7.org-MAL: [email protected] ph: (+265) 99 006 3328

UPA7.org-Zam ph: [email protected] ph: (+260) 97 931 5282