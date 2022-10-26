Controversy over Testimonies to Ministers 475

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Greetings brethren in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on the deception from the leading brethren in Testimonies to Ministers 475.
Aims of the study is to answer the following:
Why so much confusion over a simple statement?
Is the statement talking about sister White and her ministry?
Are Adventists the prophesied Elijah?
Has this prophecy already been fulfilled?
https://upa7.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TM-475-DERobinson-reply-1965.pdf
https://upa7.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TM-475-reply-ALWhite-1957.pdf
https://upa7.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/TM475-DADelafield-reply-1957.pdf
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