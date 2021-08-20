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War in Afghanistan Comes Home to Roost - #NewWorldNextWeek
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80 views • August 20, 2021
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The Corbett Report

corbettreport

51894 subscribers


*NOTE: Unfortunately, my external mic was not plugged in for this conversation. Luckily, the audio is still understandable. Apologies for the inconvenience.

Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: “Graveyard of Empires” Claims Another Victim
https://www.corbettreport.com/graveyard-of-empires-claims-another-victim/

The War In Afghanistan Comes Home
https://whatabouttheroads.co/the-war-in-afghanistan-comes-home/

DHS: "Potential Terror Threats - Opposition To Covid Measures, Claims Of Election Fraud, Belief Trump Can Be Reinstated, 9/11 Anniversary and Religious Holidays"
https://twitter.com/W911/status/1426590172771147782

Homeland Security Says Americans Upset by 'Public Health Safety Measures' Could Be Terror Threats
https://reason.com/2021/08/14/homeland-security-says-americans-upset-by-public-health-safety-measures-could-be-terror-threats/

PDF: "SUMMARY OF THE TERRORISM THREAT TO THE U.S. HOMELAND"
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/21_0813_ntas_bulletin_all-sectors.pdf

The Taliban Have Seized U.S. Military Biometrics Devices
https://archive.is/toIv8

Protesting Lockdown Outside TVNZ - Billy TK and Vinny Eastwood Arrested!!
https://odysee.com/@VinnyEastwood:0/Protesting-Lockdown-Outside-TVNZ:b

Story #2: Disturbing Study Results Indicate Babies Born During Pandemic Have Lower IQs
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/14/disturbing-study-results-indicate-babies-born-during-pandemic-have-lower-iqs-1118706/

PDF: "Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Early Child Cognitive Development: Initial Findings in a Longitudinal Observational Study of Child Health"
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.10.21261846v1.full.pdf

One Virus Case Puts New Zealand Into Nationwide Lockdown
https://archive.is/6RVtN

Story #3: ‘Historic Win’ - FCC Loses Lawsuit on Safety Guidelines for 5G, Wireless
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Keywords
5gwirelesswarafghanistanpandemicfccnewworldnextweekcovid-19
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