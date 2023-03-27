"Buk-M1" to protect the skies of Donbass.
The continuous combat duty of the crews of the Buk-M1 air defense system in the NVO zone ensures the safety of troops and peaceful Russian cities. The anti-aircraft gunners of the 71st anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Eastern Military District have destroyed more than 200 air targets since the beginning of the special operation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.