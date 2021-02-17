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Pauls UFO video analysis and Topics My repeating DREAM since ET visit + UAP vids] - OT Chan Live#373
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50 views • February 17, 2021
#thirdphase #gufon #debunked #ufo #ufos #aliens #fraud
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) My Dream that happens randomly since my Alien visit of Feb 2020
and how it similar to an aspect in the close encounters of 3rd kind
movie. What is it telling me or you via me. Something big either happened or will happen in Arizona in a remote location yet to figure out.
3) John Final nail in the Debris Article claim
4) Jet Pack guy FAA tower recordings
5) GUFON and Thirdphaseofmoon promoting some old photo
image as usual . what what do I think it is . I do some enhancements
6) GUFON still promoting TPOM CGI - this time I prove 100 pervent
match to the Star Wars imperial CGI mode using blue print scaling
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Gen Chat
2) My Dream that happens randomly since my Alien visit of Feb 2020
and how it similar to an aspect in the close encounters of 3rd kind
movie. What is it telling me or you via me. Something big either happened or will happen in Arizona in a remote location yet to figure out.
3) John Final nail in the Debris Article claim
4) Jet Pack guy FAA tower recordings
5) GUFON and Thirdphaseofmoon promoting some old photo
image as usual . what what do I think it is . I do some enhancements
6) GUFON still promoting TPOM CGI - this time I prove 100 pervent
match to the Star Wars imperial CGI mode using blue print scaling
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is coming.
cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
New SubscribeStar
https://www.subscribestar.com/theouttherechannel
or Send a direct TIP from $1. if use this doing Live show
you get name on screen!
https://streamlabs.com/theouttherechannel/tip
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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