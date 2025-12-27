Trey Xanthean - Phineas Priest

Produced, Arranged, Composed and Performed by: Trey Xanthean

for this performance Trey Xanthean used; Ibanez Guitars, Synergy Amps,

Duncan Nazgûl pickups, Yamaha Bass, ML Sound Labs - ML drums

triggered midi by Alesis Command Mesh electronic Drums,

Izotope Mastering Effects, ML Sound labs Amped Blackout (solo),

Studio One Seven Mastering EQ, Recorded on Studio One 7.

All Rights Reserved. Unauthorized Use is Strictly Prohibited.

Published and Registered with ASCAP. Publisher; By Christ Records

(c)1988-2026 By Christ Records. All Rights Reserved.

Unauthorized use is a Violation of All National and

International Copyright Laws without given consent of;

Trey Xanthean and By Christ Records

Members ASCAP.

All Love to my European Folk! YOU are the Light in this darkened World!