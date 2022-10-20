Faced With a Series of U.S. Technology Bans and Sanctions, Xi Jinping Vows To Win the Battle of Major Core Technologies

https://gnews.org/articles/479191
Summary：10/18/2022 Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that the regime would seek to win the battle of major core technologies and speed up its efforts to achieve technological self-sufficiency. His remarks come after a series of technological bans from the United States to prevent China from accessing its advanced semiconductor technologies.
