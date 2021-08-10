Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Forced Sterilization in America (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.19.13)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, "Healing with Dr. Daniels" reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome.





Topic: Forced Sterilization in America. How the Middle Class is Marching to Extinction.





Fertility rates are falling. Men are shooting blanks. Women cannot conceive. Couples are resorting to In-vitro fertilization in larger numbers. male sperm counts are declining... Could the $90,000 per child fertility industry be an accident? Why is the middle class sinking into poverty? Why is the middle class shrinking?





Dr Daniels details the harm these programs do (losing ground on defense) and Natural ways to achieve more health. Tune in for life changing tips.





CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3

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