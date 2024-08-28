8/28/24 Telegram/Durov: Pinchuk/CF/AC, C West: KH Bribe! #ALLLIVESMAGA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8/28/24 Ukraine Cabal (NATO/AC/CF/Trident) central in the arrest of Pavel Durov as WW3 rollout in Kursk invasion with US Missiles to go next level & Putin warning. Meanwhile, Cornel West says Harris attempted to bribe him to drop out of POTUS race. Also, KH and Biden are both on the DNC ballot, FEC rules not followed- planned? To raise/launder 100's millions and have a new Dem candidate still to come? And much more....You ARE FREE!
RFK JR 8/26 amazing Interview with Tucker Carlson:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQICD8kbRLs
Calley & Casey Means interview with Tucker Carlson: A MAGA FDA 2024!
How Big Pharma Keeps you Sick:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUH4Co2wE-I
Operation GMO Mosquito release:
https://rumble.com/v5cap2j-operation-mosquito-caught-on-camer-.html
Increase in Mosquito population blamed on “Climate change” and other info:
https://www.ctvnews.ca/video/c2984625-ctv-national-news--what-is-the-eee-virus-
“Democrats taking women’s rights away!”:
https://x.com/RealSeq16/status/1828218750274834575
“Black Lives Maga”:
https://x.com/FarmGirlCarrie/status/1826860296868430193
