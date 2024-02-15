Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chimeric DNA To Put You In Biostasis
channel image
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
372 Subscribers
267 views
Published 13 hours ago

Oxidation Triggers the Chimeric WaterBears Mixed with your DNA to Curl Up in a Fetal Position and Go Dormant


Chemical Free Body

Honest, pure and natural ingredients that taste great, and absolutely no harmful man-made chemicals, no binders or fillers, just pure concentrated nature!


https://chemicalfreebody.com/celeste

Use Code: celeste


Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news


Keywords
dnarosceleste solumstasistardigradetartigradelittle water bearschimera tardigrade-mankindreactive oxygen speciesfetal positiondormancyextreme temperaturesdesiccation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket