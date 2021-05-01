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THEY INTEND TO REDUCE THE POPULATION IN THE USA BY 70% AND IN THE UK 80% BY 2025
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358 views • May 01, 2021
227 million dead by 2025 in the USA. But they intend to do that in many countries. This video shows the Deagle website for population reduction in many countries. The last time I checked Deagle had taken this information off of their website. It was however there for several years as I saw it personally.
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