Edward Dowd: Upticking trend in Disability Rate in Population and Workforce since 2021

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https://gnews.org/post/p1s2t78a0
09/21/2022 These are Americans who are available to work and/or are working, so this group comprises about 161 million people. As you can see, the rate of change stayed fairly consistent, and then in 2021( the vaccine rollout), it shot up three standard deviations