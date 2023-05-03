KARMA: THE DEMISE OF VACCINE ZEALOTS PART 2 ( LINK TO PART 1 IN DESCRIPTION ) (mirrored)

MIrrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-

Using social media and legacy platforms.. They wished us dead, they ostracized us, the demonized and scorned us publicly, they de-friended us, they bragged and lauded themselves as morally and intellectually superior, they gloated and publicly paraded their vaccine intake, they had the self entitlement to believe they could request others to take an experimental vaccine and have the same beliefs as them. Just to name a few..





They are VACCINE ZEALOTS and now they are likely sick or dead from the very product they they so rabidly tried to push on to everyone. Vaccine Zealotry appears to be a form of mental illness, that has detrimental effects on an individuals health and the health and safety of others.





Watch how vaccine zealotry led to the demise of some of the most vicious people.

Some call it, Karma..

Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fybGqzsa0UMx/





