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🚨 ‘I’m not a PEDOPHILE. I’m not a RAPIST. I didn’t rape anybody’ - Trump goes full denial
💬 “I was totally exonerated,” Trump claimed after being confronted with the shooter’s manifesto.
💬 “Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let’s say, Epstein or other things,” he said, as if Epstein wasn’t his best buddy for years.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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