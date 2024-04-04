Create New Account
WIRELESS BODY AREA NETWORKS (WBAN): A NEW PARADIGM OF PERSONAL SMART HEALTH TECHNOLOGY
Published 15 hours ago

DrRobertYoung

WBAN and MBAN HAS BEEN Fully Deployed Since 2018!

LEARN HOW TO DEACTIVATE and RID your body FROM the transfected graphene based biosensors/biochips inside your body with Master Peace Zeolite Z - To order learn more and to order your life changing Master Peace Marine Plasma with Nano Colloidal Zeolite Z (patent pending) please go to - https://bit.ly/checkoutmasterpeace


To learn more about the research, work and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young go to: www.drrobertyoung.com


REFERENCES


https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://smartcities.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/SCWhitePaper-WirelessBodyAreaNetworks.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjK0ZSjoc6EAxUOvokEHZ1QBasQFnoECBAQBg&usg=AOvVaw1aJtSE_Gdin29ELi4IQmAo

.

Medical Body Area Networks https://www.google.com/search?q=medical+Body+Area+Networks&sca_esv=8e2900279786af30&udm=2&prmd=ivnsmbtz&sxsrf=ACQVn0-AgzR_xYfJ5-sSNOyRia8zFz0DrQ:1709131108491&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi9jeLEoc6EAxVfk4kEHdQRDQgQ0pQJCB4&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63#sbfbu=1&pi=medical%20Body%20Area%20Networks

.

(2013) Great Future Foreseen for Wireless Body Sensors

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/16381-great-future-foreseen-for-wireless-body-sensors

(2018) Passive Hardware Considerations for Medical Body Area Network Transceivers

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

The Digital Twin in Medicine: A Key to the Future of Healthcare? - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9330225/

.

Keywords
healthimmune system5gtechnologyfitnessdoctornurseieeebiochipbiosensorsdrrobertyounggrapheneinternet of humanswbanmbanwireless body

