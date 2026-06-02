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Throwback of Assange, 'How Hollywood built the Iran bogeyman' - Julian Assange
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Enemy factory: How Hollywood built the Iran bogeyman

Hollywood hasn't just been making films about Iran—it's been priming the American public to accept a war most people don't want, Julian Assange stressed.

A 1996 declassified CIA document admits it spent over $1 billion annually on "perception management" during peak years, with Hollywood as a primary vector.

✍️ Pentagon = Writer's room

The US Department of Defence has long maintained an entertainment liaison function, assisting filmmakers who want access to military assets—aircraft, ships, bases, aircraft flyovers through its Entertainment Media Unit.

Want access to military hardware in your film—Black Hawks, aircraft carriers, a nice F-35 flyover? Then the script must portray the US military in a "positive light." Refusal, often means losing access and shooting with cardboard props.

From Top Gun to Iron Man, Pentagon has shaped everything reinforcing positive portrayals of US forces while narrowing how adversaries-especially Iran—are depicted.

🤔 Manufacturing a ‘monster’

For forty years, the Iranian characters in US films and TV have often been framed in simplified terms: irrational, extremist, suicide-bomber, or ideologically unreachable.

From Not Without My Daughter in 1991 to Argo in 2012 to 300's Persian hordes, the cumulative effect is to flatten political complexity into familiar archetypes: negotiation is weak, and the “other side” is inherently unstable.

Assange's WikiLeaks cables from 2010 exposed how American diplomats privately acknowledged that public messaging paints Iran in black and white.

Leaked Cable 08STATE73653, for instance, discusses Iran's "rational cost-benefit approach" to regional influence, language never heard in the movies.

🤢The repeating cycle

Before bombing Iraq, Hollywood in 1990s and early 2000s pumped out films where Middle Eastern terrorists were the faceless enemy (in films like Executive Decision, The Siege, Rules of Engagement).

By the time then-US Sec. of State Colin Powell presented at the UN his vial of imaginary anthrax as “evidence” of Iraq’s chemical and biological weapons, the audience had already been marinated in that narrative for a decade. During the 2002-2003 run-up, NYT published 108 articles by Judith Miller alone.

More recently, between 2017 and 2019, Iran appeared as the antagonist in everything from American Assassin to the sitcom The Mick, where a throwaway gag had the heroes accidentally starting a war with Iran.

By 2019, the Trump admin's maximum pressure campaign coincided with a 40% spike in US film and TV productions featuring Iran as a nuclear bogeyman.

🔍Why Iran?

Because it's the one target left on the neoconservative bucket list that Hollywood hasn't yet fully delivered. Iraq — done, Libya — done, Syria — attempted, but done, as soon as it’s now being ruled by US puppet government.

The 2001 PNAC report Rebuilding America's Defences explicitly called for regime change in Iran. The same names that pushed Iraq—Bolton, Abrams, Kristol—have spent the last decade shopping the Iran war script.

@GG Movies channel 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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