The Red Pill Movement Explained, an interview with G. Edward Griffin

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The “red pill” isn’t about politics — it’s about questioning systems you were told never to challenge. Banking, media, medicine, education, government narratives… people everywhere are realizing something feels deeply broken. The movement grows when individuals stop outsourcing critical thinking and start taking responsibility for learning, building, producing, and thinking independently.
#RedPill #CriticalThinking #Freedom #Individualism #Truth #Awakening #IndependentMedia #SelfReliance #Mindset #QuestionEverything
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