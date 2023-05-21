A father describes the conversation his son had with an artificial intelligence app, when it goes off script. It reveals what it is. Quantum computing is by use of the ouija opens up a portal to allow the unclean spirits left from the human/fallen angel offspring the giants that were destroyed before and during the Great flood, to use technology, to interact with man. Geordie Rose, of D Wave quantum computing alludes to these entities in a famous talk many years ago. Many tech companies are worried and are warning of the danger of AI recently. This will form part of the coming beast system.
Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.
