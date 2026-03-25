From JFK to Trump – The 60-Year War to Finish What the Bullet Couldn't Stop

John Michael Chambers traces the unbroken line from a president killed in 1963 to a president who descended a golden escalator in 2015—and the war for humanity's future that connects them.





JFK warned us about secret societies, centralized power, and control. He saw the invisible enemy, and he fought it. In 1961, he said: "We are posed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy." He paid the ultimate price.





His enemies? The CIA. The Federal Reserve. The military-industrial complex.





JFK rejected Operation Northwoods—a plan to stage false flag attacks to justify war. That refusal sealed his fate. He also went after the Federal Reserve with Executive Order 11110, a direct hit threat to the banking cartel. He challenged their money control. And they struck back.





He knew about space control. Operation Popeye weaponized weather in Vietnam. Castro accused the U.S. of using weather warfare. Now it's bigger than ever. And he saw Mockingbird Media firsthand. The CIA took over journalism, controlling the narrative.





Enter Trump.





On June 16, 2015, Donald J. Trump descended the golden escalator. Not just to run. To finish the fight JFK started.





Q post 114: "U.S. military equals savior of mankind." President Trump created Space Force in 2019—not for show, but as the ultimate weapon to reclaim the skies. Weather satellites. Communications. Elon Musk joined the battle. Starlink isn't just internet. It's a secure, unhackable network that bypasses their control.





And then there is Pepe. Hillary Clinton called Pepe sinister. Why? Because memes bypass censorship and spread truth faster than they can stop it.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.