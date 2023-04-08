Uncensored: The IHR/Treaty DEATH Sentence to Freedom & How To Stop It with James Roguski

Maria Zeee Uncensored
Apr 7, 2023
James Roguski joins Maria Zeee to help clarify the difference between the Treaty and the IHR to assist us, the people who pay their wages, to apply pressure to politicians to not only understand the courses the WHO is undertaking, but put a stop to them. These amendments are a death sentence to our freedoms, and we must not let them succeed.
View the UK petition here: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/petition
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2gsvn8-live-uncensored-the-ihrtreaty-death-sentence-to-freedom-and-how-to-stop-it-.html
