Our Lord's Messages to Kibeho Visionary Segatashy

Quo Vadis

Nov 14, 2022

Jesus tells the boy Segatashy: You will know that my return is near when this happens.

"If I am afraid of what will happen to people in the last days, won't everyone be afraid?" the boy asked Jesus.

One of the greatest stories ever told is that of a boy who met Jesus and dared to ask him all the questions that have consumed humanity since the beginning of time.

His name was Segatashya.

He was a shepherd born into an illiterate, pagan family in the most remote region of Rwanda.

He never attended school, never saw a Bible and never set foot in a church.

Then one summer day in 1982, while he was resting under a tree in the shade as a fifteen-year-old, Jesus Christ visited him.

Jesus asked the stunned young man if he would be willing to go on a mission to remind humanity how to live a life that leads to heaven.

Segatashya accepted the task on one condition: that Jesus answer all his questions; and all the questions of those he met on his travels; about faith, religion, the purpose of life, about the nature of heaven and hell.

Jesus agreed to the boy's terms, and Segatashya set out on what would become one of the most miraculous journeys in modern history.

The chapter entitled The end of the world, according to Jesus, begins with two interesting signs in view of the current earth-shattering events in Russia and Ukraine, but also the unprecedented political instability that has affected a good part of the world.

Jesus tells him:

"In the last days the sun will become very hot and countless people will die of hunger and other calamities that will follow the famine.

The wicked will put many trials before people because then there will be the greatest suffering, suffering the likes of which the world has never seen.

You will know that my return is near when you see wars breaking out between the different religions of the world.

You will witness religious wars and then you will know that I am on my way.

Once the religious wars start, nothing will be able to stop the bloodshed.

As the end approaches, there will be more and more wars and states will war against states, and religions against religions.

But there will also be fights within the family; parents will clash with their children, and sons and daughters will clash with each other.

Much misery will follow because the world will not repent."

Thirteen years before the bloody genocide that ravaged Rwanda and caused the death of more than a million people, the Virgin Mary also appeared to children in the remote village of Kibeho.

Messengers from Kibeho were the object of ridicule and suspicion.

But the miracles in that small village happened one after the other, so tens of thousands of Rwandans went to Kibeho to witness the apparitions.

For years, countless observers have seen children who have apparitions and convey messages of warning and love that they claim are intended not only for Rwandans but also for the entire world.

Our Lady prophesied genocide and called for conversion of heart, but few heard the truth.

Thirteen years later, millions were killed in the most cruel tortures.

Before his death during the genocide in Rwanda in 1994, Segatashya, a boy who at the same time received messages from Jesus, recorded his conversations with Jesus for eight years, and a special message from Jesus is this:

Jesus answers him:

Do not be afraid, have faith!

Those who love God and do good will go with me to heaven and will never be tempted again.

But hurry because there is not much time left.

Tell the people that if they have me in their hearts they need not fear suffering in the last days.

But they must remain faithful to God and be careful before the many tricks and deceptions that Satan will put them in to lead them into sin and darkness.

Jesus tells him that the world will be dominated by droughts, floods, earthquakes, and famine.

And Satan will come as a savior from those torments and do everything that Jesus did.

He will perform miracles and boast about them, he will heal the sick, feed the hungry and that many will follow him, but Jesus warns that there are traps and deceptions involved.

He invites us to present all our needs in those days only to God in prayer and that he will take care of all our needs.

Original text via medjugorje-news.com

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZZxaipc6VI



