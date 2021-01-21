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Elon Musk Challenger? This 'inventor' claims his distilled-water-powered engine can run cars
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74 views • January 21, 2021
Sounthirarajan said the Indian government granted him a patent in November 2018 for his Super Sonic Hydrogen IC Engine.
Read the full story here: http://www.newindianexpress.com/state...
#ElonMusk #SuperSonicEngine #Technology
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Read the full story here: http://www.newindianexpress.com/state...
#ElonMusk #SuperSonicEngine #Technology
Visit our website http://www.witts.ws
or email us at [email protected]
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