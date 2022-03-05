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Ukrainian Born US Army Veteran Gives Update on Russia-Ukraine Conflict*
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692 views • March 05, 2022
Mar 3, 2022
Courtesy of ChathamFreePress Published March 3, 2022
Description:
Are you tired of Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow & CNN telling you how to feel about the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
In this interview, CFP speaks with the a Ukrainian Born, U.S. Army Combat Veteran & proud American Citizen called Alex Bogey about what is really going on in Ukraine & more importantly...why.
Filmed in Savannah, GA. 03/22/2022.
https://www.georgiarecord.com/an-ukrainian-americans-overview-of-the-russia-ukraine-conflict-the-war-explained-in-11-minutes/
https://rumble.com/vwbu7b-ukrainian-born-us-army-veteran-gives-update-on-russia-ukraine-conflict.html
*mirror
Courtesy of ChathamFreePress Published March 3, 2022
Description:
Are you tired of Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow & CNN telling you how to feel about the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
In this interview, CFP speaks with the a Ukrainian Born, U.S. Army Combat Veteran & proud American Citizen called Alex Bogey about what is really going on in Ukraine & more importantly...why.
Filmed in Savannah, GA. 03/22/2022.
https://www.georgiarecord.com/an-ukrainian-americans-overview-of-the-russia-ukraine-conflict-the-war-explained-in-11-minutes/
https://rumble.com/vwbu7b-ukrainian-born-us-army-veteran-gives-update-on-russia-ukraine-conflict.html
*mirror
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