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Ballast Point Brewing Longfin Lager 4.25/5
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10 views • May 20, 2021
* sold to constellation then ABINBEV and bought by Kings and Convicts out of Chicago. Maybe there's hope yet !
One of the better brews from Ballast Point , Longfin Lager comes in at 4.5 ABV, 17 is the IBUs, By My Eye the SRM is a crisp clear 4. The nose is sweet, a bit fruity and bread crust is in there. The initial hit is thin and light which is good for a nice hot weather brew. Medium fast thru the middle , she coats the palate nicely. Majority of the flavor on the tongue before she slams into the finish. She finishes clean crisp and dry. A well done brew. I'd drink it if we could ever get back to beer purity standards.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
Be the Big 3 my friends, thanks for watching ,liking and sharing.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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One of the better brews from Ballast Point , Longfin Lager comes in at 4.5 ABV, 17 is the IBUs, By My Eye the SRM is a crisp clear 4. The nose is sweet, a bit fruity and bread crust is in there. The initial hit is thin and light which is good for a nice hot weather brew. Medium fast thru the middle , she coats the palate nicely. Majority of the flavor on the tongue before she slams into the finish. She finishes clean crisp and dry. A well done brew. I'd drink it if we could ever get back to beer purity standards.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
Be the Big 3 my friends, thanks for watching ,liking and sharing.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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