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Ballast Point Brewing Longfin Lager 4.25/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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10 views • May 20, 2021
* sold to constellation then ABINBEV and bought by Kings and Convicts out of Chicago. Maybe there's hope yet !
One of the better brews from Ballast Point , Longfin Lager comes in at 4.5 ABV, 17 is the IBUs, By My Eye the SRM is a crisp clear 4. The nose is sweet, a bit fruity and bread crust is in there. The initial hit is thin and light which is good for a nice hot weather brew. Medium fast thru the middle , she coats the palate nicely. Majority of the flavor on the tongue before she slams into the finish. She finishes clean crisp and dry. A well done brew. I'd drink it if we could ever get back to beer purity standards.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with me.
Be the Big 3 my friends, thanks for watching ,liking and sharing.
Skal !
E.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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