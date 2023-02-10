Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN JUST ADDRESSED THE WORLD WITH SOME HARD TRUTHS - THE RED PILL MOMENT IT ALL MAKES SENSE!
75 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 21 hours ago |

HE SAID WHAT THE MAJORITY OF THE WORLD KNOWS - RED PILLED BY THE RUSSIAN LEADER WITH HONER WHO,S PEOPLE STOOD UP AGAINST THE NAZI,S BEFORE AND WILL DO AGAIN! - REMEMBER! UK -WE SHALL FIGHT THEM ON THE BEACHES................................................???? NOW THEY FUND THEM ON THE BEACHES!

 WHERE IS YOUR DIGNITY IS ASKED OF THE UK MILITARY WHO,S ANCESTORS FELL

                                    SO MUCH FOR LEST WE SHALL NEVER FORGET! 

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine love

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket