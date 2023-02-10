PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN JUST ADDRESSED THE WORLD WITH SOME HARD TRUTHS - THE RED PILL MOMENT IT ALL MAKES SENSE!

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HE SAID WHAT THE MAJORITY OF THE WORLD KNOWS - RED PILLED BY THE RUSSIAN LEADER WITH HONER WHO,S PEOPLE STOOD UP AGAINST THE NAZI,S BEFORE AND WILL DO AGAIN! - REMEMBER! UK -WE SHALL FIGHT THEM ON THE BEACHES................................................???? NOW THEY FUND THEM ON THE BEACHES!
WHERE IS YOUR DIGNITY IS ASKED OF THE UK MILITARY WHO,S ANCESTORS FELL
SO MUCH FOR LEST WE SHALL NEVER FORGET!