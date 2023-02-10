PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN JUST ADDRESSED THE WORLD WITH SOME HARD TRUTHS - THE RED PILL MOMENT IT ALL MAKES SENSE!

HE SAID WHAT THE MAJORITY OF THE WORLD KNOWS - RED PILLED BY THE RUSSIAN LEADER WITH HONER WHO,S PEOPLE STOOD UP AGAINST THE NAZI,S BEFORE AND WILL DO AGAIN! - REMEMBER! UK -WE SHALL FIGHT THEM ON THE BEACHES................................................???? NOW THEY FUND THEM ON THE BEACHES!
WHERE IS YOUR DIGNITY IS ASKED OF THE UK MILITARY WHO,S ANCESTORS FELL
SO MUCH FOR LEST WE SHALL NEVER FORGET!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.