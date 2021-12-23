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The Night Before (((RESET)))
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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121 views • December 23, 2021
From VfB: From my researches, I have determined that this bunch of UTTER ASSHATTERY that We The People have endured for that last 25 months or so (depending on your knowledge of when this plandemic actually began...how about October of 2019?!? Yes, October, friends) WAS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN TWENTY YEARS AGO, DURING WHAT WE ALL KNOW AS THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2001, USING SMALLPOX INSTEAD OF THE SERPENT CROWN...I MEAN CORONAVIRUS

So I go to get you all receipts, using BING - first result: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/Dark%20Winter%20Script.pdf

Nah, brah - that page no longer exists, fam

Huh

Next URL: https://media.nature.com/original/magazine-assets/d41586-020-02277-6/d41586-020-02277-6.pdf

That's a good one - I'd download this if I were you, friends

How about the actual exercise?

Paul Craig Roberts penned a piece back in January: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021/01/04/dark-winter-pandemic-2-is-being-orchestrated/

I never give up, you know

https://dailynewsbreak.org/project-dark-winter-2021-the-deep-states-end-game-epic-must-see-mini-movie-you-wont-soon-forget/ - decent overview...but I know you want THE REAL DEAL

https://www.offgridweb.com/preparation/operation-dark-winter-weaponized-smallpox/

It looks like the actual PDF will require some digging...well, you know how I work - check back for the PDF to magickally appear
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demonshospitalstargetedprotocolpharmakeiacoronaviruscovid19ventilatorklaus schwabgreat resetremdemsivirdeath farms
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