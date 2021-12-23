© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Night Before (((RESET)))
Follow
0
Share
Report
121 views • December 23, 2021
From VfB: From my researches, I have determined that this bunch of UTTER ASSHATTERY that We The People have endured for that last 25 months or so (depending on your knowledge of when this plandemic actually began...how about October of 2019?!? Yes, October, friends) WAS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN TWENTY YEARS AGO, DURING WHAT WE ALL KNOW AS THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2001, USING SMALLPOX INSTEAD OF THE SERPENT CROWN...I MEAN CORONAVIRUS
So I go to get you all receipts, using BING - first result: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/Dark%20Winter%20Script.pdf
Nah, brah - that page no longer exists, fam
Huh
Next URL: https://media.nature.com/original/magazine-assets/d41586-020-02277-6/d41586-020-02277-6.pdf
That's a good one - I'd download this if I were you, friends
How about the actual exercise?
Paul Craig Roberts penned a piece back in January: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021/01/04/dark-winter-pandemic-2-is-being-orchestrated/
I never give up, you know
https://dailynewsbreak.org/project-dark-winter-2021-the-deep-states-end-game-epic-must-see-mini-movie-you-wont-soon-forget/ - decent overview...but I know you want THE REAL DEAL
https://www.offgridweb.com/preparation/operation-dark-winter-weaponized-smallpox/
It looks like the actual PDF will require some digging...well, you know how I work - check back for the PDF to magickally appear
So I go to get you all receipts, using BING - first result: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/Dark%20Winter%20Script.pdf
Nah, brah - that page no longer exists, fam
Huh
Next URL: https://media.nature.com/original/magazine-assets/d41586-020-02277-6/d41586-020-02277-6.pdf
That's a good one - I'd download this if I were you, friends
How about the actual exercise?
Paul Craig Roberts penned a piece back in January: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021/01/04/dark-winter-pandemic-2-is-being-orchestrated/
I never give up, you know
https://dailynewsbreak.org/project-dark-winter-2021-the-deep-states-end-game-epic-must-see-mini-movie-you-wont-soon-forget/ - decent overview...but I know you want THE REAL DEAL
https://www.offgridweb.com/preparation/operation-dark-winter-weaponized-smallpox/
It looks like the actual PDF will require some digging...well, you know how I work - check back for the PDF to magickally appear
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.