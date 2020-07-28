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Symbolism: Will Be Their Downfall
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148 views • July 28, 2020
If you’re not aware of the many blatant forms of symbolism that this has been happening throughout the years, you are wildly uninformed about the depth and brashness of satanic symbolism shoved right in your face. The symbols are irrefutably Satanic and linked to Illuminati agendas of human sacrifice, occult power and dominion of the minds of the masses. On this special Off The Cuff edition of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!, watch closely as we view a tiny taste of what has been broadcast to millions of viewers throughout the world.
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