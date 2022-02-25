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Oh Kanada - Justin Castreau Nearly Destroys Canadian Dollar and Banks In 24 Hours
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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753 views • February 25, 2022
Anarchapulco Speech Replays https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/

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Anarchapulco Speech Replays
https://anarchapulco.com/anarchapulco-unstoppable-2022-virtual-feed/

Terrain Theory Film with Dr. Kaufman
https://terrainthefilm.com/

Crypto Underground Railroad: Escaping Canada - TCV
https://youtu.be/KL-6_ADYMio

Intro song: Chris Webby - Raw Thoughts V (Official Video): https://youtu.be/rvnE6IJZugA

Putin Family Guy Clip:
https://youtu.be/CnZUsYcy6L8

Canadian Trucker Special Report:
https://www.cryptovigilante.io/trucker

Bill Gates Writes Book on How to Make Covid-19 the Last Pandemic: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-08/bill-gates-writes-book-on-how-to-make-covid-19-the-last-pandemic

Canadian Speaker Blames “Poor Audio,” Cuts Member’s Feed When He Asks Why Klaus Schwab Is “Bragging” About the WEF Successfully “Infiltrating Half of Canada’s Cabinet”: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/whoops-dont-say-house-speaker-blames-poor-audio-cuts-members-feed-asks-klaus-schwab-bragging-wef-successfully-infiltrating-half-canadas-cabin/

Top woke reasons not to eat meat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUSbK59EU68
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