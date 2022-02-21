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The Majority Of Troubles Is Coming From Demonic Negative Energies.
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31 views • February 21, 2022
It is very important that we realize that the negative powers, negative energies, negative forces that are coming from the demonic spiritual regions can have a very strong negative influence on our attitudes, conduct, behavior, emotions, communication, and thinking.
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Twitter - https://twitter.com/Elevatetogrow
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Bitchute- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tE4zNvSwMjq4/
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Parler - https://parler.com/user/elevatetogrow
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Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/elevatetogrow
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