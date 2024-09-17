9/17/2024 -- Rare M5.1 Earthquake in TEXAS -- Seismic unrest -- Earthquake forecast correct

That didn't take long! Texas has now been hit by a rare large M5.1 earthquake directly at a series of oil and gas pumping operations.





The warning for Texas was issued yesterday (early this morning 20 hours ago as of posting this video here now) to be on watch for a rare M5.0+ earthquake to strike the edge of the craton in Texas.





See the warning issued for Texas here:

• 9/16/2024 -- M6.5 Earthquake Pacific Northwest Canada -- USA forecast M6+ California

https://youtu.be/GddmsLmf__M





Now we watch California, Idaho, Colorado, Virginia, and Quebec.





Bay Area San Francisco due for M6.0+ , get the word out now please, watch goes for the next 6 days.





Southern California Mojave to Salton Sea due for M5.0 range.





Southern Colorado due for rare M5.0 range as well.





M4.5+ due at Idaho .





M4.9 to M5.0 range due at Virginia.





M4.5+ due at Southeast Quebec.





M7.5 due at Indoneisa Papua New Guinea border





M6.0+ due at Southwest Central China on the plate boundary.





M6.0 (or upper M5) due at North Iran Turkmenistan border





M5.5 range due at South Iran Carlsberg Ridge





M5+ due at Gulf of Aden





M5+ due at Zambia Africa





Upper M5 to low M6 due at Agean Sea Greece.





M5 due at Central Italy.





