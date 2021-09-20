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SEE THE EVIDENCE and ALL THE MIRACLES - Has The END ARRIVED ? See The Evidence and Decide - FULL NET (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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442 views • September 20, 2021
Ezekiel 7:6 An end is come, the end is come: it watcheth for thee; behold, it is come.
Ezekiel 7:7 The morning is come unto thee, O thou that dwellest in the land: the time is come, the day of trouble is near, and not the sounding again of the mountains.
Revelation 8:8 And the second angel sounded, and as it were a great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea: and the third part of the sea became blood;
Revelation 8:9 And the third part of the creatures which were in the sea, and had life, died; and the third part of the ships were destroyed.
Repent or perish.
Ezekiel 7:7 The morning is come unto thee, O thou that dwellest in the land: the time is come, the day of trouble is near, and not the sounding again of the mountains.
Revelation 8:8 And the second angel sounded, and as it were a great mountain burning with fire was cast into the sea: and the third part of the sea became blood;
Revelation 8:9 And the third part of the creatures which were in the sea, and had life, died; and the third part of the ships were destroyed.
Repent or perish.
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