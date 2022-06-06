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Part 1 - Former Illuminati Insider George Green Interview - Cloning, Banking, Depopulation, NWO And More
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472 views • June 06, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
George Green a former insider to the Illuminati talking about cloning, new world order, "the greys", the planned destruction of the United States, and the elite "Monopoly Game" in which we are unknowing participants. This interview was by Project Camelot and took place in 2008.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKJiRxRtg6PK/
George Green a former insider to the Illuminati talking about cloning, new world order, "the greys", the planned destruction of the United States, and the elite "Monopoly Game" in which we are unknowing participants. This interview was by Project Camelot and took place in 2008.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/gKJiRxRtg6PK/
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