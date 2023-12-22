The Times They are a Changing. Oct 7 and New Hopes for Freedom in Canada

Paul Fromm joined me on Dec. 21, 2023 to talk about how the attack in Gaza makes even leftists hate Jews and how it gives hope that in Canada people will push back against the Jewish lobby for having so much censorship, etc.. The background image is a Gaza "war" image.
Paul Fromm has been the Director of the Canadian Association for Free Expression since 1983. CAFE is dedicated to Free Speech and Restoring Political Sanity. The website can be found at http://cafe.nfshost.com
Paul is also the Director of the Canada First Immigration Reform Committee at:
http://canadafirst.nfshost.com
Paul lives in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and you can contact him at
He has been an active leader on the Canadian right for 50 years and has a steel trap memory so he is a treasure and resource of information and history.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.