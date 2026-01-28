BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Cortisol Hormone Replenishment & Stress with Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
114 followers
Follow
29 views • 14 hours ago

Could low cortisol be the hidden reason behind chronic fatigue, poor stress tolerance, sleep disruptions, or mood changes? Cortisol is often misunderstood as just a “stress hormone,” but it plays a critical role in regulating energy levels, emotional resilience, inflammation, and the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. When cortisol production becomes depleted due to prolonged stress, illness, or trauma, the body may struggle to function optimally, leading to symptoms commonly associated with adrenal insufficiency.

Join us today as Bryana Gregory, PharmD, RPh, Pharmacist and Physician Liaison at Physicians Preference Pharmacy, explains how compounded oral cortisol can be used as a personalized hormone replacement option to support adrenal function. She walks through how cortisol naturally follows a diurnal rhythm, why low levels can disrupt sleep and energy, and how carefully dosed replacement may help restore balance. The discussion also highlights how compounded formulations allow for individualized dosing, cleaner ingredients, and delivery methods that better mimic the body’s natural cortisol patterns.

Listeners will gain insight into who may benefit from cortisol replacement, how it differs from adrenal supplements, and why more is not always better when it comes to hormone therapy. This episode emphasizes the importance of working closely with a knowledgeable physician to address symptoms, monitor response, and create a customized approach that supports long-term wellness, resilience, and overall quality of life.

To learn more, visit www.PhysiciansPreferenceRX.com or call 281-828-9088.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthcortisolhormone healthdr steven hotzewellness revolution
