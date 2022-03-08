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Ronald Reagan Told Us How Bad Things Were in 1964 & Nothing Improved No Matter Who’s Been President Until Trump!
TruthTalkWithSteve
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13 views • March 08, 2022
Reagan pointed out the problems with the Government back in 1964. No matter who has been in the office of the President, no matter whether Republican or Democrat, it hasn’t made a difference. Everything Reagan said has continued and grown in every area addressed.

The DC swamp has many ways to corrupt and blackmail politicians. It won’t be long until we learn that 95%+ of them are corrupt and there is no right or left. They’re just playing the people in another way to create division to keep us distracted.


Evil is being exposed more and more every day, so we the people will wake up before it’s too late. The global elites are looking to take out the middle class and bring in their Great Reset agenda where we will own nothing and be happy.

Enough is Enough!!


Connect with Steve:
Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Website: https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
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