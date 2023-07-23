Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe | Conspiracy Culture

VAXXED Dr Andrew Wakefield at Conspiracy Culture LIVE APPEARANCE COVERAGE Friday July 29th 2016 The Most Controversial Film in America ‘Vaxxed: From Coverup To Catastrophe’ Full coverage of the meet n' greet with Andrew Wakefield and Brian Burrowes of VAXXED From Coverup to Catastrophe at the new location of Conspiracy Culture now located at the Toronto Design Market 1605 Queen St. West Booth 5 The movie premiered in Toronto Canada on July 29th prior to the screening the filmmakers Wakefield and Burrowes appeared at Conspiracy Culture Bookstore's new location - 1605 Queen Street West +plus a book signing of 'Callous Disregard' & posters, tickets, selfies, and more... with Dr. Andrew Wakefield (Vaxxed's Director) & Brian Burrowes (Vaxxed's Canadian Editor) conducted a very exclusive meet & greet for their fans in the GTA.

“I think the movie is something that people should see... You must see it.” Robert De Niro on “TODAY”

Vaxxed is an investigation into how the PRIVATELY OWNED GLOBALIST CORPORATION CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the government (ALSO A PRIVATELY OWNED GLOBALIST CORPORATION) agency charged with protecting the health of our citizens, concealed and destroyed data in their 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. This alarming deception has contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism, potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime.

