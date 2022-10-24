Create New Account
unnuetzer Knecht - Schmaler Weg
3 views
channel image
unnuetzer Knecht
Published a month ago |

Wenn man jung ist, denkt man, dass das Leben ewig geht. Aber umso älter man wird, desto mehr sieht man, dass das nicht so ist. Einer nach dem anderen geht … Wie gerne würde ich euch im Himmel wiedersehen. Aber der Weg dorthin ist schmal …


Keywords
musicmusikdeutsche musik

