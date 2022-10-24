unnuetzer Knecht - Schmaler Weg

Wenn man jung ist, denkt man, dass das Leben ewig geht. Aber umso älter man wird, desto mehr sieht man, dass das nicht so ist. Einer nach dem anderen geht … Wie gerne würde ich euch im Himmel wiedersehen. Aber der Weg dorthin ist schmal …
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.