"...the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name"- Revelation 13:17

By now, I think that we, servants of the Most High YAH, are only sharing the Gospel between ourselves, meaning: I don't think that "outsiders" will be able to understand so much, specially if they took the abomination. BASED IN REVELATION 13:17, IT SEEMS THAT THE MARK HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED IN MORE THAN ONE SINGLE WAY. IT'S UP TO US TO IDENTIFY THEM, UNDER THE GUIDANCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT OF OUR ALMIGHTY ELOHIM.