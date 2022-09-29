"...the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name"- Revelation 13:17

By now, I think that we, servants of the Most High YAH, are only sharing the Gospel between ourselves, meaning: I don't think that "outsiders" will be able to understand so much, specially if they took the abomination. BASED IN REVELATION 13:17, IT SEEMS THAT THE MARK HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED IN MORE THAN ONE SINGLE WAY. IT'S UP TO US TO IDENTIFY THEM, UNDER THE GUIDANCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT OF OUR ALMIGHTY ELOHIM.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.