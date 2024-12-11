🚨 #MAHA Weekly Update #13

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 #MAHA Update This Week
What’s Shaking in the "Make America Health Again" Movement?
Here’s what you need to know from this week’s health and wellness drama:
🔴 FDA Eyes Artificial Food Dyes Ban: In a move that could shake up American diets, the FDA is considering banning artificial dyes like Red Dye 3. This notorious ingredient has been linked to cancer and behavioral issues in kids—despite being banned in cosmetics for years. If this happens, say goodbye to neon snacks and hello to cleaner food labels.
🏛 Trump's Anti-Mandate Education Plan: President-elect Trump announced he plans to cut federal funding for schools enforcing medicine or mask mandates. Love it or hate it, it’s clear his administration has no plans to sit this one out.
💉 RFK Jr. and Poke Policy Stirring the Pot: RFK Jr.’s nomination for Health & Human Services Secretary has sparked concerns over his controversial poke positions. Over 75 Nobel Laureates are begging the Senate to reconsider. Fun fact: António Egas Moniz won the Nobel Prize for pioneering the LOBOTOMY!
🚭 Supreme Court Says ‘Nope’ to Flavored Vapes: The FDA’s ban on flavored vaping products like "strawberry shortcake” stands. Teenagers, prepare for a future where your lungs are spared.
Big changes are brewing, and we’re here for all of it. Follow us to stay in the loop on health news, and all things MAHA.