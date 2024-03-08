Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The media publishes the face of Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson - during the Speech of the mentally retarded President Biden
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1007 Subscribers
203 views
Published 19 hours ago

I couldn’t contain my emotions: the reaction of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to the speech of the senile Biden

 The media publishes the face of Republican Mike Johnson during the speech of the mentally retarded President Biden.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket