Probably the worst and best video I ever made 🙏❤

Please, I apologize if I offended anyone or waltzed over belief systems. I am a failed woman and am not feeling superior to anyone. I however was saved several times in my life by Gods' grace; for what reason? I believe in Him with whole my heart. I care about you, us, brothers and sisters in Christ. I lost my own family, they had given up on me but I got a new one, people who reach out for help with their auto immune disease, how I cured myself, or no, how I got directed to the healing protocol by God. How He let me struggle by trial and error because I had many things to unlearn still. And still a bit sick but almost there... for my body will be restored. Our bodies will be restored. No pain. No disease. A new earth and a new heaven. Not the old normal, that one will never come back, but Jesus is. He is our only Savior. Put your energy in getting the job done; spread the Word! Speak about it with strangers, get some communication skills. You can have a job but if you do not do the actual tasks that come with it you will never get a raise. Litterally. Be an ambassador of heaven here on earth, not of another new age religion. Don't be led astray. Focus. There is only one Way, one Truth with Jesus, the Life!!

Please if any of the names end up good people, I wish that were the case, then please forgive me having called them out. This is free speech, I say what I think is important to share because I wish all good people to get saved.

And if you are a prepper, go ahead, nothing wrong with that but don't let it take your eyes off the ball. I feel time is running out for free communication. The internet will soon no longer work for us when the digID comes. No vaccination, no access. If this were my last message to the world it is that you have to inform people about Jesus as our only savior. We can't save the world on our own. It is too far gone.. 😢🙏

I will continue making videos, equipping you with knowledge as long as I can. Still have to finish the series about magnetobiology. How wonderfully God made us, electromagnetic, light energy beings, in harmony with the earths resonance. How Satan is corrupting our flesh through grafene venom vaccines and increasing the frequencies, slowly cooking us in this microwave environment. Satan uses the harmful spectrum of frequencies, demonic. Repeat that no weapon of Satan will get your soul unless you allow it to happen. If your faith in Jesus is lukewarm, fast and pray. If that belief is only as small as a mustard seed, it can be enough. Empty yourself to be filled with the Holy Spirit. He will protect you, save your soul. He is our way maker, miracle worker and promise keeper 😉

🙏 Together in Christ we stand strong for nothing is impossible with God.



