© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 01. 09. 22.
Follow
0
Share
Report
260 views • January 10, 2022
Ep. 2672a - [CB] Push Can Be Seen By All,The Economic Plan Is Working, United Not Divided
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] is now presenting itself so people can see the true economy. Consumer debt is on the rise. [JB] mandate is beginning Jan 15 and this will add to inflation and supply chain issues. In Germany heating and electric has been turned off. The [CB] agenda is beginning to bring people together.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] is now presenting itself so people can see the true economy. Consumer debt is on the rise. [JB] mandate is beginning Jan 15 and this will add to inflation and supply chain issues. In Germany heating and electric has been turned off. The [CB] agenda is beginning to bring people together.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.