9/9/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan had prepared for over a year to get ready for visiting Queen Elizabeth II, and they paid 5 billion GBP for just a 20-30 minutes ride in the Queen's royal carriage. Wang Huning was too excited to fall asleep the night prior to seeing the Queen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.