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9/9/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan had prepared for over a year to get ready for visiting Queen Elizabeth II, and they paid 5 billion GBP for just a 20-30 minutes ride in the Queen's royal carriage. Wang Huning was too excited to fall asleep the night prior to seeing the Queen