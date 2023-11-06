Multiple rockets U turn on themselves due to Iron Dome malfunctions

A massive barrage of rockets was fired by Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah troops in Lebanon into the Israeli occupied territory. Most of the rockets turned back to their own areas in Tel Aviv city and Kiryat Shemona due to the Iron Dome missile defense system malfunctioning. The rockets then fell on hospitals, cars and settlers' homes from the launch site in Rishon Lezion.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

