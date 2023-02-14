THERE IS AN ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER GOING ON IN OHIO - HERE IS WHAT THEY ARE NOT TELLING YOU

Get out and get away from this crap. it is poisoning the ground water. You do not want to inhale this crap. Don't trust the government bullshit. They are lying to you ( as usual ). There are dead fish and cattle being reported as far away as 100 miles from the site of the accident. Reporters trying to report this information have and are being arrested. MSM is silent so we know we are on to something any time they don't report anything about an issue.





"Residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, evacuated their homes in the aftermath of a massive train derailment, but the day after workers released chemicals from rail cars at risk of exploding they still do not know when they can go home. Following a health warning and an evacuation order from Gov. Mike DeWine, crew members let vinyl chloride out of five cars, releasing it into a trough, and then burned it off while monitoring air quality. Fire and smoke filled the air during the process.





"Thus far, no concerning readings have been detected," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a news conference about three hours after the process started. Maybe not concerning to him. Did they even take any readings ? No readings taken may mean no reading were even taken to begin with. East Palestine is located on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border." That statement is a bold faced lie. The fish and other animals are dying. You better run for your life. Don't trust a word they are saying.





