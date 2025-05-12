How a Few Ai Models will be the little god / Global Distribution

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

The Rise of AI's global control systems

The Vcast warns of the three strategies for a consolidated AI's global / centralized takeover. First, MasterCard is launching an AI Agent that will make your purchases in order to fit your needs, get deals and stop fraud. Could this Ai Pay Assistant technology be used with a “carbon / social credit tracker” or the “Mark of the Beast” enforcement? How will this technology fit universal basic income and CBDC? Open AI’s / Stargate has a strategy of building localized content with Stargate data centers around the world. Is this centralized Ai control masked as culturalized customization? Will this be the Ai Egov global adoption? Last, Trump’s tariffs (based on a lie), is leveraging tariff hikes for Starlink’s global distribution. Starlink is vital for the global surveillance state via the “Internet of Bodies.” The VCAST also mentions AI translating animal noises, Freemasons (opinion) enforcing Noahide laws, and televangelist Jim Bakker’s financial struggles asking for $1M dollars. VCAST ends with Scripture.



