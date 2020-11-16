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What is Superstition? What is Faith?
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12 views • November 16, 2020
What is the difference between the superstitious beliefs taught by pagan religions, and the message of faith in God which is taught by institutional Christianity? When it comes to religion, there is very little difference. But does that mean that faith in God is no different than believing in magic? In this video, we will explain how REAL faith is completely different from superstition, and how churches today have failed to teach you this distinction.
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