Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO started having Convulsions┃Russian Army Broke Into the Settlement of 'NOVOSELOVSKOYE'
channel image
The Prisoner
8620 Subscribers
Shop now
246 views
Published 20 hours ago

This Sunday for the NATO high military command began with the terrible news that completely spoiled the mood of the Western military. So the colonel of the Russian army and the head of the press center of the grouping under the designation 'West' Sergey Zybinsky officially stated that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group consisting of 40 people and 6 armored vehicles was discovered and destroyed in a wooded area 'Popov Les'. This news shocked not only pro-Ukrainian bloggers and analysts but also the Western military.

*********************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaukrainenovoselovskoyepopov les

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket