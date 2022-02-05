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NOT Islamaphobic... TRUDEAUPHOBIC! Ottawa, Feb. 4
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113 views • February 05, 2022
Wonderful words from the Canadian Muslim community. How dare creepy J.T. call this movement anything "phobic". We are united against YOU and your tyrant governance, your lying officials and appointed health people and the lying ass media. The truth spreads faster than you arseholes can make shit up. The towtruck companies in Ottawa ALL have covid and the military doesn't have time for your dumb orders. JUSTIN! End these mandates. P.S. Quit the shit and STEP DOWN!
Convoys everywhere... it's all about love and unity and PEACEFUL defiance. thanks for watching.
Convoys everywhere... it's all about love and unity and PEACEFUL defiance. thanks for watching.
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