Is Dr. Tedros Adhanom & the WHO the Tip of Marxist Infiltration Spear? with Special Guest Diana West

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President Trump has rightly focused America's attention on the World Health Organization and its diabolically corrupt Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom. Many people are not aware of his Marxist roots and other serious concerns about his past and current associations. Acclaimed journalist and authour Diana West joins me to discuss the details of this troubling situation.
For more information, read Diana's Books – https://www.amazon.com/Diana-West/e/B...
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